Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,524 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Microchip Technology by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after buying an additional 221,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.