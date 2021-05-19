Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.36% of Steven Madden worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

