Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.09. The company has a market cap of £649.36 million and a PE ratio of -108.85. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

