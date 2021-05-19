Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,481 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after purchasing an additional 417,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

