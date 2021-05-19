Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

FBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,383. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $365.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

