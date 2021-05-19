Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.58

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$163.58 and traded as high as C$184.99. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$181.42, with a volume of 434,107 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$198.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

