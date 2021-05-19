Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.45 and last traded at $40.65. 311,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,887,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Specifically, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,470,113. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of -484.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.