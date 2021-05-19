Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.50. 2,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,105. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

