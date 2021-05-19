Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

MSFT stock opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

