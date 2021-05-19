FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $87,120.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of FRP by 19.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in FRP by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

