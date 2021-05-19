FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $58.15, but opened at $54.52. FRP shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Specifically, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get FRP alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FRP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.