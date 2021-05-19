Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.42

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and traded as high as $32.04. Fujitsu shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 116,793 shares traded.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.