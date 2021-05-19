Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 681,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.