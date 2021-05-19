Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

