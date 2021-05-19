FutureFuel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,512 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

