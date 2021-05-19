FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Issued By Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$17.39 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$9.33 and a one year high of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49. The company has a market cap of C$720.95 million and a P/E ratio of -26.75.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

