FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

TCN opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

