FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Raised by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$56.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

