FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by Beacon Securities (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

