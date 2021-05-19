FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Decreased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

