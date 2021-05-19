FY2024 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $56.57 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $105,547. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

