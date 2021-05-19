FY2025 EPS Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Increased by Analyst

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

