G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Trading Up 0.1%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 4,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSQD. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,015,000.

G Squared Ascend I Company Profile (NYSE:GSQD)

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

