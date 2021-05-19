Gabelli Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Buy

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

