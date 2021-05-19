Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

GLPEY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

