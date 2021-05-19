GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

