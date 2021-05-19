Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.86. 37,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 158,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

In related news, Director Edie Rodriguez purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,998. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gaucho Group stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.26% of Gaucho Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

