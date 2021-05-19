Gemini Dollar Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $82.78 million and $8.00 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.92 or 0.01438228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00117017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 83,837,765 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

