General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,722 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $66,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in General Motors by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in General Motors by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 734,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 586,119 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.