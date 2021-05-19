Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.67

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 2282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

