Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,237 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

