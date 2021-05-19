Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GLT opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

