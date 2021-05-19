GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,361.20 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,329.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,336.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,695.60 ($22.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

