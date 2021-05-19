GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 10.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $309,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

