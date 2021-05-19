Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

