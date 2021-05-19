Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.74. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.77. 1,747,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.