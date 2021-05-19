Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 630 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,849,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,233,880.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,635. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,640.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

