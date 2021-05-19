Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.