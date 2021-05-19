Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

