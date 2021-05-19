Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,757,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after buying an additional 75,919 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 287,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 20.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 82,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

