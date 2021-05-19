Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

DLR opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

