Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,194 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,865,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

