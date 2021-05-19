Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of research firms have commented on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

FOOD stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.12. 159,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.85. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of C$521.74 million and a PE ratio of -197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

