GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

