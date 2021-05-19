Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.10 and a 200-day moving average of €20.96.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

