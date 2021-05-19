Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,070 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

