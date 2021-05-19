Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 923 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,531,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 703.79, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,146.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,146.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

