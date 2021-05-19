Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Harley-Davidson comprises 0.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,777,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.