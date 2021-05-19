Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.19. 6,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.