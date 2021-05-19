Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 245,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.